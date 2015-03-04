March 4 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its full-year pretax profit dropped 40 percent, hurt by falling gold and silver prices.

The company's pretax profit fell to $251.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $418.7 million a year earlier.

Fresnillo, which produces silver and gold from six mines in Mexico, said total revenue fell 12.5 percent to $1.41 million.

The company said the average realised silver price decreased 18.4 percent to $18.6 per ounce in 2014, while average realised gold price fell 10.2 percent to $1,257.7 per ounce. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)