** Indian shares down 1 pct, give up earlier gains after hitting record highs ** India's BSE index fell as much as 1 pct after earlier rising 1.46 pct to mark record high of 30,024.74 ** Traders say some foreign investors may be booking profits after recent rally ** Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth $4.48 bln - regulatory data ** Falls also track lower Asian shares as investors grow cautious before upcoming central bank meetings and U.S. jobs data ** "The kind of run-up and valuation makes sense for some foreign funds to book profits and move over," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)