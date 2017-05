March 4 CNFC Overseas Fishery Co Ltd

* Says to acquire aquatic product firm for 2.3 billion yuan ($366.82 million) via cash, share issue

* Says to issue shares to strategic investors including Shanghai Fosun to raise 655.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BGK4qu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)