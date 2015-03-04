Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Vilmorin & CIE SA

(Vilmorin)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 26,2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 104.802

Reoffer price 104.802

Reoffer yield 1.557 pct

Spread 117 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 450 million euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011921881

