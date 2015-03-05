BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
** Shares in Indian insurance firms such as Max India Ltd gain 0.9 percent and Reliance Capital Ltd adds 0.8 percent ** Indian parliament's lower house passed insurance bill that seeks to increase the foreign investment limit in local insurers to 49 percent from 26 percent ** Opposition Congress party voted along with the ruling party, which will enable smooth passage of the bill in the upper house as well, traders say (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees