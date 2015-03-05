** Shares in Indian insurance firms such as Max India Ltd gain 0.9 percent and Reliance Capital Ltd adds 0.8 percent ** Indian parliament's lower house passed insurance bill that seeks to increase the foreign investment limit in local insurers to 49 percent from 26 percent ** Opposition Congress party voted along with the ruling party, which will enable smooth passage of the bill in the upper house as well, traders say (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)