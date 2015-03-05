** Shares in India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering slump 10 percent ** Reliance Infrastructure has agreed to buy the company at 63 rupees a share, a 17.6 pct discount to its close on Wednesday ** Pipavav shares surged 90.1 pct so far this year till Wednesday ** However, shares in Reliance Infrastructure gain 2.5 pct ** This acquisition certainly gives Reliance a leg-up in the naval business given significant ordering expected for submarines and warships - Edelweiss Securities (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)