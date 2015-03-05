BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
** Shares in India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering slump 10 percent ** Reliance Infrastructure has agreed to buy the company at 63 rupees a share, a 17.6 pct discount to its close on Wednesday ** Pipavav shares surged 90.1 pct so far this year till Wednesday ** However, shares in Reliance Infrastructure gain 2.5 pct ** This acquisition certainly gives Reliance a leg-up in the naval business given significant ordering expected for submarines and warships - Edelweiss Securities (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees