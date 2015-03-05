** Shares in India's road construction companies surge ** GMR Infrastructure gains 1.5 pct, Ashoka Buildcon adds 2.4 percent, KNR Constructions is up 1.7 percent and J Kumar Infraprojects gains 0.6 pct ** India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared six projects worth 126.7 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) (bit.ly/1m5FOds) ** The announcement is a huge positive to construction firms as it revives sentiment-traders ** Further, the government has announced its intention to give more thrust to infrastructure in the federal budget- traders ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)