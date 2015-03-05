BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
** Cairn India Ltd, India's largest private sector crude oil producer, falls 3.5 pct to its lowest since Feb 2
** Company cuts FY16 capex to $500 mln from $1.2 bln, citing lower oil prices
** "Given Cairn's strong balance sheet and low finding and production costs, the extent of capex reduction seems too severe to us," Jefferies says in a report
** Jefferies maintains "hold" rating and reduces price target to 250 rupees from 253
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees