** Cairn India Ltd, India's largest private sector crude oil producer, falls 3.5 pct to its lowest since Feb 2

** Company cuts FY16 capex to $500 mln from $1.2 bln, citing lower oil prices

** "Given Cairn's strong balance sheet and low finding and production costs, the extent of capex reduction seems too severe to us," Jefferies says in a report

** Jefferies maintains "hold" rating and reduces price target to 250 rupees from 253