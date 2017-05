** NSE index may fall to a key support of 8,600 before resuming its uptrend, according to technical analysts

** The 50-share index is already down 2.9 pct from record high

** Wednesday's fall was a bearish engulfing pattern formed after touching intraday highs on candlestick charts, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Such a pattern has formed thrice since Narendra Modi became India's Prime Minster in May and has led to 4.9 to 5.9 pct decline

** Bearish engulfing followed by decline

Date Fall from day's high to phase's low

July 8, 2014 4.9 pct over 4 days

Sept. 23, 2014 5.3 pct over 14 days

Jan. 30, 2015 5.9 pct over 7 days

** Near 6 pct decline from record high of 9,119.15 would come at 8,572

** Also, 8,600 served as key resistance between Nov-Dec 2014