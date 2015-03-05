** Heavy declines like the one seen on Wednesday would
continue as India's bull market starts maturing, says Nirakar
Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life
Insurance
** India's benchmark BSE index declined as much as
2.45 pct from its record high of 30,024.74 hit on Wednesday
** The 30-shares index had gained as much as 1.46 pct
intraday, in the previous session, after RBI's surprise rate cut
** "Such knee jerk reaction would now be bigger part of the
game as bull market widens and more players come in," Pradhan
says
** Says hedge fund, arbitrage players would churn portfolios
and do basket trades more often, causing volatility
** Adds coordination between RBI governor and government for
inflation targeting and fiscal consolidation a huge positive
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)