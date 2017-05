** India's BSE index down 0.26 pct and the broader NSE index lower 0.23 pct

** The BSE index has declined as much as 2.45 pct from its record high of 30,024.74 hit on Wednesday

** Telecom stocks led decline after government started fresh radio wave auction

** Bharti Airtel down 1.2 pct, while Idea Cellular falls 3.9 pct

** Cairn India falls to one-month low after cut in FY16 capex