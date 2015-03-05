MUMBAI, March 5 ** Indian markets to take opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday

** Financial markets will remain closed on Friday for a local holiday, with trading to resume on Monday

** Partially convertible rupee seen moving in a 61.90 to 62.50 per dollar range next week

** Traders expect bidding interest from importers to continue but exporters are likely to sell at every uptick, they say

** Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen moving in 7.65 to 7.80 percent range next week

** Retail price inflation data on Thursday will be another key factor markets will watch out for

** India's NSE index seen in 8,600-9,100 range in near term

** 8,600 seen as key support on the 50-shares index

** Foreign flows, updates on telecom auction would be on watch

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH No fixed date: December-quarter current account deficit data Thurs: February retail price inflation data due at 1730 IST

January industrial production data due at 1730 IST Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data

