MUMBAI, March 5 ** Indian markets to take
opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday
** Financial markets will remain closed on Friday for a
local holiday, with trading to resume on Monday
** Partially convertible rupee seen moving in a
61.90 to 62.50 per dollar range next week
** Traders expect bidding interest from importers to
continue but exporters are likely to sell at every uptick, they
say
** Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen moving
in 7.65 to 7.80 percent range next week
** Retail price inflation data on Thursday will be another
key factor markets will watch out for
** India's NSE index seen in 8,600-9,100 range in
near term
** 8,600 seen as key support on the 50-shares index
** Foreign flows, updates on telecom auction would be on
watch
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
No fixed date: December-quarter current account deficit data
Thurs: February retail price inflation data due at 1730 IST
January industrial production data due at 1730 IST
Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data
