** Solar company's shares up 2.7 pct at $31.00
premarket
** Q4 net profit attributable to the company more than
triples, helped by strong sales of solar power plants and demand
for modules
** Company planning to structure and potentially list its
downstream business, or power plant building business, in a
yield co, says Chief Executive Shawn Qu
** Yield cos, which earn money through long-term contracts
with utilities, offer cash flows that are cheaper for the parent
company than taking a loan. They also provide regular dividend
to investors
** Canadian Solar expects to ship 4.0-4.3 gigawatt (GW) of
solar modules in 2015, compared with 3.1 GW in 2014
** Net profit attributable to the company rises to
$1.28/share in Q4 from 39 cents a year earlier; revenue rises 84
pct
** Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had fallen
31 percent in the past 12 months