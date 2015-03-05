BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco Q1 profit falls
* Q1 group net profit 8.2 million dinars, down 14 percent year-on-year
March 5 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 150 million yuan ($23.94 million) in setting up micro-credit firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DPlcJN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2658 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 group net profit 8.2 million dinars, down 14 percent year-on-year
MILAN, May 4 U.S. Internet giant Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italian authorities, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a Reuters report.