BRIEF-India's Alicon Castalloy to consider preferential share issue to Enkei Corp, Japan
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 2.2 billion yuan ($351.11 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on March 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FdhmfQ; bit.ly/1DPmsfZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2658 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".