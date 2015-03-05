Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2022
Coupon 1.46 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.46 pct
Payment Date March 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)