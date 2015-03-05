(updates)
** Solar company's shares up 6.6 pct at $32.16;
touches near-4 month high of $32.94
** Plan to structure and potentially list downstream
(power-plant building) business in YieldCo - CEO Shawn Qu
** Sees plants in Japan, the UK, United States, Canada to be
part of YieldCo, to be set up by early 2016 - CFO Michael Potter
** Yield cos earn through long-term contracts with
utilities, offer cheaper cash flows than loans for parent,
provide regular dividends
** Q4 net attributable profit more than triples due to
strong power plant sales, module demand
** Sees 2015 shipment 4.0-4.3 gigawatt (GW), up from 3.1 GW
in 2014
** Nearly 3 mln shares traded in first half hour, more than
their 10-day moving average; among most traded on the Nasdaq
** Stock among top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq; Had
fallen 31 pct in 12 months through Wednesday