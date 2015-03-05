BRIEF-iStar Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 0.6 pct
Payment Date March 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0006887113
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: