March 6 Apple Inc's mobile payment
system Apple Pay has been hit by a wave of fraudulent
transactions using stolen credit-card data from a spate of
breaches at retailers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The transactions stemmed from breaches at retail giants
including Home Depot Inc and Target Corp, the
Journal reported on Thursday.
The majority of unauthorized purchases have been for
big-ticket items bought with smartphones at Apple's own stores,
the Journal said.
Apple could not be reached immediately for comment.
