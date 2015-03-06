BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 revenue up at EUR 33.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4rLtn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 FAW Car Co Ltd
* Says sold 14,258 cars in Feb, down from 15,245 cars year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DRKyqp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* American Honda Motor says advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata Airbag Inflator recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: