UPDATE 2-Private equity-backed Neptune agrees to buy Engie oil and gas unit
* Deal expected to close in first quarter of 2018 (Recasts, adds Neptune statement and Engie CFO comment)
March 6 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says February net profit at 188.4 million yuan ($30.09 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BelaN0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Deal expected to close in first quarter of 2018 (Recasts, adds Neptune statement and Engie CFO comment)
* Q1 REVENUES: 59.9 MILLION EURO (+ 32% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016)