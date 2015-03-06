March 6 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says shares to halt trading from March 9 pending announcement related to major plan

* Says board agrees to invest 1.16 billion yuan ($185.24 million) for a 35 percent stake in Chongqing Auto Finance

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wLvNIW; bit.ly/18nG6qt

