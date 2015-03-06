March 6 Beijing Gehua Catv Network Co Ltd

* Says to raise up to 3.3 billion yuan ($526.99 million) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares to resume trade on March 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G5Pz0U; bit.ly/18WSnn0

($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi)