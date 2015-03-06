BRIEF-Banca Popolare di Spoleto Q1 net profit down at EUR 3.5 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower City of Sodertalje
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date September 6, 2016
Coupon 3 months stibor + 2.5 basis points
Payment Date March 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006877668
* FAIR VALUE PORTFOLIO AT MARCH 31 EUR 2.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.51 BILLION AT END 2016