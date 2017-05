** Container Corporation of India Ltd's shares likely to trade higher

** Indian central bank removes restrictions on overseas investors to buy shares in company

** Overseas investors can invest up to 34 pct under portfolio investment scheme in company - India cbank

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below prescribed level (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)