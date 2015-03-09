BRIEF-China Wafer Level CSP to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.051 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 11
March 9 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says unit Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH expects to win wireless communication system supply contract worth about 90 million euros ($97.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1aWjOhB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.051 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 11
* Says it decided to dissolve unit Sevenseas Servicing Co Ltd which has been mainly engaged in claim management and collection businesses