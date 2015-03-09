** Shares in India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gain 0.8 pct vs 1.4 pct fall in NSE index

** Nomura initiates coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,278 rupees

** Cites Torrent's "strong" track record of execution in certain markets

** Adds expects Torrent to sustain earnings growth of more than 20 pct over next three years

** Nomura cites Torrent's "strong" balance sheet and free cash flow generation

** By region, Nomura says India and the United States would be key to drive Torrent's growth (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)