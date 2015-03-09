BRIEF-Morgan Stanley exercises part of over-allotment option for Gestamp Automocion
* ENDS STABILIZATION TRANSACTIONS FOR GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA AND EXERCISES OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
March 9 Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd
* Says sold 52,098 motorcycles in Feb, down 18.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EJgyku
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ENDS STABILIZATION TRANSACTIONS FOR GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA AND EXERCISES OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
May 8Uoriki Co Ltd * Says it appoints Masayuki Yamada as new president * Says effective June 29 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/NYvsQD Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)