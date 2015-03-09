BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
March 9 Jiangsu Phoenix Property Investment Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a property development firm in wuxi for 566 million yuan ($90.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/194JmIO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)