March 9 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net loss widens to 211.7 million yuan ($33.80 million) versus net loss of 97.9 million yuan year ago

* Says to implement delisting risk warning from Mar 11 after posting net losses for two straight years

