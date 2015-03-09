Poland - Factors to Watch May 8
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
March 9 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net loss widens to 211.7 million yuan ($33.80 million) versus net loss of 97.9 million yuan year ago
* Says to implement delisting risk warning from Mar 11 after posting net losses for two straight years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x8mAoo; bit.ly/18uuLVK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: THE KOTIPIZZA CHAIN'S SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED BY 10.1 PERCENT IN APRIL