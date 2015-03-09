BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
March 9 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net loss widens to 72 million yuan ($11.50 million) versus net loss of 27.4 million yuan year ago
* Says to implement delisting risk warning from March 11 after posting net losses for two straight years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BiRYG8 ; bit.ly/1aWSO1u
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)