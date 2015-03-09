March 9 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net loss widens to 72 million yuan ($11.50 million) versus net loss of 27.4 million yuan year ago

* Says to implement delisting risk warning from March 11 after posting net losses for two straight years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BiRYG8 ; bit.ly/1aWSO1u

