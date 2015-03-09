BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
March 9 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 1.75 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($686.52 million)
* Says February contract sales down 26.25 percent y/y at 1.29 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EK1EdI ; bit.ly/1NA06af
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)