March 9 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 1.75 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($686.52 million)

* Says February contract sales down 26.25 percent y/y at 1.29 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EK1EdI ; bit.ly/1NA06af

