March 9 China's Shanxi Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($638.62 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wjAkl9 ; bit.ly/1x8qSwd

