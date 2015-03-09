BRIEF-Ratos Q1 adjusted core profit rose in Q1
Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB (publ)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.8245 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.8245 pct
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.1 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3-month stibor + 325bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Common terms
Payment Date March 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup Global Markets Ltd & Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing London Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 2
Governing Law English/Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)
* Says board has approved an unchanged interim dividend of 5.50p (2016: 5.50p)