BRIEF-Emirates REIT Q1 cash profit rises
* Q1 cash profit $4.2 million versus $2.2 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pVndYI) Further company coverage:
March 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.971
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.4bp
over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL
Payment Date March 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley & Nomura
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* PERFORMED 39,887 ORDERS IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)