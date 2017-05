** Citigroup upgrades Yes Bank and HDFC Bank to "buy" from "neutral"

** Broker raises target prices across its coverage on banks as it rolls forward to Sept 2016 estimates and raises multiples

** Says Indian banks are bets on macro improvement, asset quality and loan growth

** Adds top down trade is done, asset quality and loan growth are trades to play for

** Highlights HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank as top picks for asset quality leverage (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)