US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Shares in India's Time Technoplast Ltd are likely to gain
** Reserve Bank of India on Monday allowed foreign investors to buy up to 49 percent stake in company
** Last month, the company's board approved increasing overseas investment limit to 49 percent from 24 percent (bit.ly/18wKSSD) (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)