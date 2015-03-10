** Traders are looking to buy shares of India's Kalyani Investment Company due to the value of the company's stake in Bharat Forge

** Kalyani Investment directly holds 13.6 pct stake in group company Bharat Forge, which at current market price is valued at $643 mln

** Market Cap

Kalyani Investment Company $123.5 mln

Bharat Forge $4.73 bln

** Bharat Forge trades at 29.2x of one-yr forward earnings vs 26.6x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Company has gained 34.8 pct YTD

** Also, promoter group has raised stake in Kalyani Investment since December-end - BSE data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)