** Traders are looking to buy shares of India's Kalyani
Investment Company due to the value of the company's
stake in Bharat Forge
** Kalyani Investment directly holds 13.6 pct stake in group
company Bharat Forge, which at current market price is valued at
$643 mln
** Market Cap
Kalyani Investment Company $123.5 mln
Bharat Forge $4.73 bln
** Bharat Forge trades at 29.2x of one-yr forward earnings
vs 26.6x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Company has gained 34.8 pct YTD
** Also, promoter group has raised stake in Kalyani
Investment since December-end - BSE data
