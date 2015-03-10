** MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan may see small correction on fears U.S Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June - Credit Suisse

** Rise in Fed rates is widely expected to reduces risk appetite for emerging market stocks

** Says historically corrections in MXASJ ranged from 14 to 25 pct on Fed concerns

** Cites valuations, lower foreign buying and rising ROE as key reasons for only a small decline

** Price-to-book MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan

Current 1.57x

2013 1.67x

2004 1.96x

1994 2.83x

Source: Credit Suisse

** Says net foreign buying is at 0.9 pct of market cap versus 1.2 pct in 2013 and 4 pct in 2004