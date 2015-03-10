** MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan may see small
correction on fears U.S Federal Reserve may raise interest rates
as early as June - Credit Suisse
** Rise in Fed rates is widely expected to reduces risk
appetite for emerging market stocks
** Says historically corrections in MXASJ ranged from 14 to
25 pct on Fed concerns
** Cites valuations, lower foreign buying and rising ROE as
key reasons for only a small decline
** Price-to-book MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan
Current 1.57x
2013 1.67x
2004 1.96x
1994 2.83x
Source: Credit Suisse
** Says net foreign buying is at 0.9 pct of market cap
versus 1.2 pct in 2013 and 4 pct in 2004
