US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Shares in India's Idea Cellular fall 1.8 pct
** Company's spectrum renewal costs have escalated to 218.8 bln rupees ($3.49 billion), up 73.8 pct -Edelweiss Securities
** "Gujarat and UP (West), must-win circles for Idea, clocked price escalation of 58.7 percent and 224.3 percent over reserve prices, respectively," Edelweiss says
** "Ratio of debt to EBITDA of Idea, which has the highest spectrum renewal risk, will rise to 3x because of spectrum-related costs, from about 1.1x now," S&P says
** India started formal bidding process to auction airwaves last week and it could take days or even weeks to conclude, depending on bidding intensity ($1 = 62.7675 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)