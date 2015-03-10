** Shares in India's Idea Cellular fall 1.8 pct

** Company's spectrum renewal costs have escalated to 218.8 bln rupees ($3.49 billion), up 73.8 pct -Edelweiss Securities

** "Gujarat and UP (West), must-win circles for Idea, clocked price escalation of 58.7 percent and 224.3 percent over reserve prices, respectively," Edelweiss says

** "Ratio of debt to EBITDA of Idea, which has the highest spectrum renewal risk, will rise to 3x because of spectrum-related costs, from about 1.1x now," S&P says

** India started formal bidding process to auction airwaves last week and it could take days or even weeks to conclude, depending on bidding intensity ($1 = 62.7675 Indian rupees)