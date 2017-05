** Bharti Airtel surges 7.6 pct, Idea Cellular up 4.9 pct

** Auctions for 900 Mhz spectrum are over, and there may be significant changes to 5-year intrinsic values - analysts

** India started formal bidding process to auction airwaves last week and it could take days or even weeks to conclude, depending on bidding intensity

** Fears of Reliance Jio's entry got overplayed. Incumbents have successfully secured most of their spectrum needs - analysts

** Circles up for renewal

Company Circles % in Revenue

Bharti 6 37

Idea 9 85

