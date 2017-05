** India's Bajaj Auto shares gain 1.7 pct

** India's top court is expected to give a verdict on the launch of quadricycles; traders say a positive verdict would help Bajaj recover some of lost sales

** Bajaj plans to launch a four-wheel vehicle

** Company's February vehicle sales down 22 pct y/y

** Company has invested 5.5 bln rupees and has created capacity to produce 5,000 quadricycles a month at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra (bit.ly/1E2oqKf)

** A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Aditi.shah@thoms onreuters.com@reuters.net)