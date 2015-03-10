Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU
Guarantor Enagas S.A
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date March 25,2023
Coupon 1.00 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Yield 1.043 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps, equivalent to 98.3bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date March 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & CAIXABANK
Ratings BBB (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1203859415
