BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing
May 4 Pulse Biosciences Inc * Says qtrly loss per share $0.23 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue shares at 21.21 yuan per share in Shenzhen IPO, aiming to raise 355.3 million yuan ($56.74 million)
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering