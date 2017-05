** Shares in India's Hindalco Industries fall as much as 5.3 pct to lowest since May 5, 2014

** Falls come after a court summoned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on April 8 over allocation of coal blocks during his term, which were later overturned by Supreme Court

** Court also summons billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group to which Hindalco belongs

** The summons relate to a coal field allocated in 2005 to Hindalco

** Hindalco declined to comment.