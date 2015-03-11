BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit recalls coronary injectant after authorities found products unqualified
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xciV9k
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.