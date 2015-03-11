BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at April 28, total fum was A$50.40 bln
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Infotmic Co Ltd
* Says it and partner plan to set up JV firm with registered capital of 303 million yuan ($48.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1b1sXFM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2613 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group maintains its guidance for full year growth in funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 4.25%