** Wockhardt Ltd shares gain as much as 3 pct to its highest since May 2013 ** Traders cite market speculation that U.S. FDA import ban could be removed for Wockhardt's Chikalthana plant in western India ** Chikalthana plant has been under U.S. import ban since 2013 ** A company spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday ** Wockhardt shares have gained for four consecutive sessions (Reuters Messaging: zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)