BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
March 11 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit rises 52.1 percent y/y at 4.7 billion yuan ($750.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MsFcsk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2613 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)