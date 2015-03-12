** Indian state-owned banks seen rising after RBI allows them to reverse excess provision on bad loans sold prior to Feb 26, 2014 to asset reconstruction and securitisation companies (bit.ly/18C3nFh)

** "This opens a $20bln opportunity wherein banks can realise all/any cash gain from sale of fully provisioned written-off assets," Jefferies says in a note

** State-owned banks such as Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and Allahabad Bank sold large amount of assets to ARC in FY14 - analysts

** Till now reversal of excess provision was available prospectively to banks for bad loans sold on or after Feb 26, 2014