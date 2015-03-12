** Indian state-owned banks seen rising after RBI allows
them to reverse excess provision on bad loans sold prior to Feb
26, 2014 to asset reconstruction and securitisation companies
(bit.ly/18C3nFh)
** "This opens a $20bln opportunity wherein banks can
realise all/any cash gain from sale of fully provisioned
written-off assets," Jefferies says in a note
** State-owned banks such as Bank of India,
Oriental Bank of Commerce, and Allahabad Bank
sold large amount of assets to ARC in FY14 - analysts
** Till now reversal of excess provision was available
prospectively to banks for bad loans sold on or after Feb 26,
2014
